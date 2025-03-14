Tuinakauvadra ready for homecoming battle

Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Brumbies Women forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra is embracing the excitement of returning to Fiji as her team prepares for a crucial clash against the Fijian Drua Women’s team.

Having previously played in Fiji, the Nadroga native is eager to step onto the field once more, this time in front of family and friends.

The occasion holds special meaning for her, as she gets to showcase her talent in front of a passionate Fijian crowd.

“It’s always exciting to come back and play a game everyone loves in front of lots of my family here. So very exciting.”

With two rounds of Super Rugby Women’s action completed, the competition has already proven to be unpredictable.

The Drua narrowly escaped defeat against the Western Force last week, while other results have tightened the race for the top spots.

Tuinakauvadra believes this season is more competitive than ever.

Originally from Nanoko village in Nadroga, Tuinakauvadra is determined to make the most of her homecoming, aiming to help her team secure a vital win while representing her roots with pride.

The Brumbies faces the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua in round of the 2025 Super W season tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.





