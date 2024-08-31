Tuifua stays optimistic despite loss to Samoa

[Source: Manu Samoa/ Facebook]

Tonga’s head coach, Tevita Tuifua, is maintaining a positive outlook despite his team’s 43-17 defeat to Samoa in the second round of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia yesterday.

Tuifua acknowledged the challenges his team faced but emphasizes the importance of focusing on the positives as they move forward.

He highlights that the experience gained from the match against Samoa will be crucial as Tonga prepares to host Fiji next week.

“In the first half we didn’t react to the conditions, however there’s a lot of learning going forward to Fiji.

Tuifua adds it was a tough loss as some of his best players weren’t available.

As Tonga gears up for the upcoming match, Tuifua’s focus remains on refining their strategy and ensuring that the lessons from their defeat help them improve and compete more effectively against Fiji.

Tonga will host Fiji at 3pm next Friday and you can catch the live coverage on FBC Sports channel.