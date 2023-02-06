Try like a scene from Lomu play station game: Townsend

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe’s try in the Six Nations win over England yesterday has been claimed by his coach Gregor Townsend was like a scene from the Jonah Lomu Rugby playstation game.

Jonah Lomu Rugby was launched as a video game in 1997 after the All Blacks wing became a superstar with his spectacular tries at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Townsend reckons van der Merwe’s 58 metre try to set up Scotland’s 29-23 win at Twickenham was from the same playbook.

Article continues after advertisement

The 27-year-old South Africa-born flyer received the ball in his own half, stepped four tacklers and fended off England number eight Alex Dombrandt to score.

Townsend says the try was incredible and Van der Merwe told reporters later that it was the best try of his life’.