Trbojevic thriving in USA

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic is making the most of his time in Philadelphia working with reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles.

Knowles was man who worked wonders with Latrell Mitchell in 2022 and recently spent a fortnight with Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The Sea Eagles confirmed Trbojevic is relishing the opportunity, having already completed 10 sessions with 10 more to go before he returns home.

Trbojevic suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain at training in December with a two-month recovery period expected.

The star fullback was otherwise progressing well from shoulder surgery that cut his 2022 season short and remains on track for the season opener against the Bulldogs on March 4.