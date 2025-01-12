Toulouse secure play-off spot with 20-8 win over Sharks

[Source:Rugby Pass]

The reigning Investec Champions Cup winners Toulouse booked their place in this year’s play-offs against the Sharks in Durban, leaving the hosts empty-handed in an 8-20 win.

With a daunting trip to Bordeaux-Begles next week, this was nothing short of a must-win match for a Sharks side that were shorn of some of their superstars. With that said, they were not lacking in Springboks against a Toulouse side dripping in internationals.

While much of Europe battles icey temperatures and frozen pitches, the vastly different climactic conditions in Durban proved just as problematic. The heat and humidity saw the slippery ball spilt time and time again in an error-strewn match.

In his first-ever start in the southern hemisphere, Antoine Dupont was at his imperial best, leading the match for line breaks and metres carried. But the visitors were not able to take their opportunities, and only held a ten-point lead at half time despite dominating the territorial battle.

The second half was not too dissimilar, with an early Blair Kinghorn try putting the game to bed. Toulouse would not score again after that try, and though the Sharks stayed in the fight – and closed the lead in the final quarter with a try – it was a game that did not live up to the hype.

In other games, Stade Français defeated Northampton 45-35, Munster edged Saracens 17-12, and Bordeaux-Begles triumphed over Exeter 69-17.