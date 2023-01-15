Toulouse beat 14-man Sale

[Source: BBC Sport]

Toulouse maintained its winning run in the Heineken Champions Cup beating a 14-man Sale Sharks 27-5.

Melvyn Jaminet kicked five penalties with Emmanuel Meafou and Arthur Retiere scoring second-half tries as the five-time winners cruised into the last 16.

Sale started brightly and were rewarded with Akker van der Merwe’s opening try at AJ Bell Stadium.

The hosts lost momentum when Cobus Wiese was shown a red card.

Looking at other results, Munster edged Northampton 27-23 and Leinster thumped Gloucester 49-14.

In the European Challenge Cup, Connacht hammered Brive 61-5, Bayonne lost to Benetton 7-26 and Stade Francais beat Lions 17-7.