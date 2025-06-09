Tough and entertaining says Robanakadavu

Tiana Robanakadavu [File Photo]

Prop Tiana Robanakadavu says the final round of the Oceania Rugby Women’s XVs Championship between Vodafone Fijiana and Samoa is crucial not just for regional supremacy but also as a vital build-up for both teams heading into the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September in the United Kingdom.

Both teams have one win each against Tonga and are gearing up for tomorrow’s highly anticipated clash to wrap up the championship.

Recalling memories of previous years’ games against Pacific rivals, Robanakadavu says Samoa is a good physical side and is always coming back stronger.

Article continues after advertisement

“The game with Samoa, usually every year, is a close one. We are expecting this game to be a tough and entertaining one.”

Robanakadavu has also been named by coach Ioan Cunningham to start tomorrow.

They face Samoa at 4 pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.