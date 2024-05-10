Three law amendments approved by World Rugby

[Source: World Rugby]

World Rugby has approved three law amendments that will come into effect from July 1st.

It will no longer be possible for a player to be put on side when an opposition player catches the ball from kicks in open play and runs five meters, or passes the ball.

Offside players must make an attempt to retreat, creating space for the opposition team to play.

This should reduce the amount of kick tennis in the game.

Opting for a scrum from a free kick will no longer be possible.

Free-kicks must either be tapped or kicked to encourage more ball in flow.

The action of rolling, twisting, pulling of a player on their feet in the tackle area known as the ‘crocodile roll’ will be outlawed, sanctioned by a penalty.

Meanwhile, World Rugby has also announced further details of a suite of six closed law trials that will operate across 1st July in the U20 Championship, U20 Trophy and Pacific Nations Cup.

These includes the ability to mark the ball inside the 22 meter line from a restart, promoting attacking options, play on at a lineout if ball not thrown straight but only if lineout is uncontested, aiding the flow of the game, and the ball must be played after the maul has been stopped once, not twice.