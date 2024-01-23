The buck stops with the players says Valenitabua

FRU’s interim administrator, Simione Valenitabua.

The Fiji Rugby Union is determined that the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team will have a positive outing this weekend at the Perth 7s.

FRU’s interim administrator, Simione Valenitabua, says that the players have been training hard for this tournament.

Valenitabua adds that winning entirely depends on the players now.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would love to win Perth, but it all goes back to how they prepare now and the players that have been selected. We leave it to them.”

He adds that they have done everything required to prepare the team, so it’s the players’ time now to perform to the standard that FRU requires.

Fiji is in Pool C along with their long-time rival, New Zealand, France, and Samoa.

They will face Samoa in their opener at 6.38 pm before they battle France at 11.31 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, they will take on New Zealand at 5.25 pm.

Meanwhile, Fijiana is in Pool B along with France, Brazil, and Spain.

Their opening match will be against Brazil at 4 pm before they face Spain at 8.47 pm on Friday.

Their last pool game against France is scheduled at 2.22 pm on Saturday.

The finals will be played on Sunday.