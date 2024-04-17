Tawake named on bench for Drua Women semi

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Bitila Tawake is expected to make a remarkable return to the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side in their Super W semi-final clash against the Western Force in Suva this week.

The hard-running hooker finished playing for the Chiefs in this year’s Super Rugby Aupuki competition in New Zealand last week and Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni has named her on the bench as a cover for the loose head prop.

Rauluni says Tawake comes to the squad match fit and battle hardened and will be a great asset to draw on.

Meanwhile Salanieta Nabuli, Keleni Marawa and Anasimeci Korovata will lead the front row with Jade Coates and Asinate Serevi to pair up again in the second row.

Nunia Daunimoala has been named at blindside flanker with Sulita Waisega retained at openside flanker while captain Karalaini Naisewa will pack down at number 8.

Setaita Railumu is back at halfback, with Jennifer Ravutia named at fly half.

Merewalesi Rokouono will replace Merewai Cumu at inside centre and will pair up with Vani Arei in the midfield.

Speedster Adita Milina will partner Merewairita Neivosa on the wings with Atelaite Buna to start at fullback.

The impact players named for the clash are Litia Marama, Vika Matarugu, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Rotagavira, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita and Repeka Tove.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force at 4:35pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.