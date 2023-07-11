Tawake, Coates in Waikato squad

[Source: Ultimate Rugby]

Two Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua reps will feature for Waikato Rugby in the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup.

Captain Bitila Tawake and lockes Jade Coates have been named in the team’s squad.

The squad features six current international players.

Four 2023 Black Ferns squad members have been named including Renee Holmes, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon and Esther Tilo-Faiaoga.

Tawake and Coates helped Fijiana defend the Super W title for the second year in a row.