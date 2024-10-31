Taveuni girls make Kaji finals

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

The Taveuni under 13 and 14 girls’ rugby teams are charging into the finals of the Vodafone Kaji competition at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva, all hyped up to face Cakaudrove after a journey filled with triumphs and a few challenges along the way.

For many of the youngsters, it’s their first time leaving Taveuni, and the travel to Suva brought its own hurdles, with many of the players feeling seasick.

Representing around 20 schools from Taveuni, the students pushed through the discomfort.

Team manager, Mereoma Maimasirua says the students are excited to play in Suva and experience the thrill of the tournament.

“Most of these were travelling for the first from the island to Suva. A lot of sea sick while travelling, but on the day we arrived, we had a good rest because most of them have not been here so it was like a new life experience but we managed to cope up again for the games.”

Four garden island teams camped together with their coaches, creating a memorable yet challenging environment for everyone involved.

“Discipline was a challenge, with so many young players from across the island, keeping everyone focused was no easy task.”

The Taveuni U13 boys reached the quarterfinals, while the U14 boys narrowly missed the finals, losing to Suva Whites 7-5 following a last-minute try.