Tavatavanawai named Highlanders Co-Captain

[Source: Rugbypass]

Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai has been named as one of the co-captain’s for the Highlanders in the 2025 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

He will share the leadership duties with experienced loose forward Hugh Renton.

Tavatavanawai, known for his explosive power and ability to break tackles, has been a key player for the Highlanders since joining last year after two seasons with Moana Pasifika.

Article continues after advertisement

Tavatavanawai says he is privileged to be asked to lead this team with Hugh.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success and working closely with my co-captain, teammates, and coaches.”

Highlanders Head Coach Jamie Joseph praised the leadership duo saying they embody the qualities the team is looking for.

“They bring unique strengths to the role and will be supported by a strong leadership group to uphold the team’s standards on and off the field.”

With Tavatavanawai’s dynamism and Renton’s experience, the Highlanders are poised to tackle the upcoming season with a clear focus on building success.