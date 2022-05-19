Tavatavanawai a Flying Fijian prospect: Mauger

[Source: Rakaviti]

Moana Pasifika head coach Aaron Mauger believes their wing Timoci Tavatavanawai should be included in the Flying Fijians squad.

The star winger has been a standout performer in his debut Super Rugby Pacific campaign, and has been a nightmare for defenders, most of whom have struggled to contain his explosive ball-carrying prowess.

Speaking to RUGBYPASS, Mauger labels Tavatavanawai as one of Super Rugby Pacific’s top wingers and indicated that the uncapped flyer must be in contention for Fiji.

Mauger says Tavatavanawai has proven to be one of the best wingers in the competition in the six games that he’s played and is consistent in everything he does.

Moana Pasifika continues its Super Rugby campaign tomorrow when they face Reds at 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, the Drua will take on Crusaders at 7:05pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi platform.