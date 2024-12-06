Tanivanuakula hopes to share experience

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

New Fiji Airways Men’s 7s forward, Kavekini Taniavanuakula, can’t wait to share his experience with aspiring players.

After a dream debut at the Dubai 7s, the Army prop is looking forward to the Cape Town 7s which starts tomorrow.

Last weekend he scored three tries in his first tournament and plans to better his performance in South Africa.

Tanivanuakula says the experience is priceless.

“There’re a lot of valuable lessons I have learned after joining the national squad like it’s a different standard altogether, there are certain goals a player has to achieve, different levels of training, and also diet monitoring. This is a whole new level for me and quite challenging at the moment but I’ll make sure to share my experience with those back at home trying to make the national team.”

Fiji plays Uruguay at 12:38 am on Sunday and Great Britain at 4:19 am.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 7 pm tomorrow, they’ll then meet Great Britain at 10:16 pm.