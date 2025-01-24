Tabuavou enjoying Drua experience

Inia Tabuavou

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua family has been incredibly welcoming to former Racing 92 centre Inia Tabuavou, who says he is thoroughly enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at the camp.

He shares that the unity and camaraderie within the squad have made his transition seamless and enjoyable.

Tabuavou, who is expected to make his first appearance for the Drua in their pre-season match against the Rugby Football Club Los Angeles today, is grateful to the franchise for the opportunity to return home and play in for Fiji’s very own Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific team.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that wearing the Drua jersey is not just an honour but a chance to reconnect with his roots and contribute to the team’s journey.

He also appreciates the unwavering love and support from his teammates, coaches and fans, which have motivated him to give his best both on and off the field.

“Transition has been great so far especially coming back home, the boys have been great, opportunity given to come back home, its been exciting and the boys have been welcoming and also the staff, management and the people working at the club have been welcoming. I have been enjoying it so far especially adapting to the weather, from the cool weather to this very hot sun at home, everything has been great so far.”

He also appreciates the love and support from his teammates, coaches and management, which have motivated him to give his best both on and off the field.

Tabuavou adds that the lead-up to their historic pre-season match has provided a solid foundation for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Drua will meet Rugby Football Club Los Angeles at 3pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.