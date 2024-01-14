Syme back but this time to play

McDonald’s Ambassador All-Star player Rico Syme is making his return to the Coral Coast 7s tournament this year.

Previously a spectator, Syme will now participate in the highly anticipated event.

He was chosen by Wallabies legend David Campese to be part of the Ambassador All-Stars team.

He says apart from watching the games from the stands he has also heard great stories about the tournament.

“From what I have heard it’s been a really good tournament over the last few years. Some of the teams from across the world come and yeah we compete against some of the good villages here in Fiji so looking forward to it.”

The New Zealand-based player says he is particularly eager to compete against the NZ development side.

Touchdown! 🌏 The McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s All-Star team’s overseas-based players arrived in the country today! 🏉 Get ready for an electrifying week filled with more than just tournament thrills. 🌟 #CoralCoast7s #AmbassadorAllStarTeam #fbcnews pic.twitter.com/x7u065njjq — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) January 14, 2024

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park Sigatoka starting on Thursday until Saturday.