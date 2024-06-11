Suva set to face Nadi in the Skipper Cup semifinal

The Suva Rugby team will be treating their Skipper Cup semifinal outing against Nadi like they are playing the final this weekend.

After defeating Ba in the quarterfinal last week, head coach Solomone Nute says that their players played brilliantly, showcasing their strength as a team.

He adds that they will be ironing out their mistakes before their important clash against Nadi.

The two will meet at Ratu Cakobau Park at 1 pm, before Nadroga takes on Naitasiri at 3 pm.

The admission fee will be $15 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12.