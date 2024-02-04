Super Rugby champs fall in Ireland

[Source: Crusaders/ Facebook]

Defending Super Rugby Pacific champions, the Crusaders, suffered its first loss under new coach Rob Penny after going down 21-19 to Munster in Dublin this morning.

Over 40,000 fans witnessed the ‘Clash of the Champions’.

The Crusaders, playing their first pre-season game as part of their first European tour, defended well.

Replacement first five-eighth Rivez Reihana had the chance to earn the visitors a draw, but his wide conversion attempt of substitute lock Jamie Hannah’s try in the 82nd minute, drifted wide of the left-hand upright.

Gavin Coombes scored a double for Munster with Scott Buckley adding another while Mitchell Drummond, Dallas McLeod and Hannah crossed for the Crusaders.

Crusaders will take on Kalaveti Ravouvou’s Bristol Bears next week.