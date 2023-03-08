Super Rugby champs arrive

The defending Super Rugby champions the Crusaders are in the country.

The side arrived awhile ago and were also greeted by a few fans that were waiting at the Nadi International Airport.

They arrived without their coach Scott Robinson who is due to come in tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Their fly-half Richie Mo’unga came in early and was in the country yesterday.

Some players that came include David Havili, captain Scott Barret, Sam Whitelock, George Bower, Sevu Reece and Mitchell Drummond.

The 11 time champions will take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.