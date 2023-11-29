Sukuna Bowl soccer postponed

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The 2023 Sukuna Bowl football match between Police and Army has been postponed by half an hour.

Organizers say the early morning downpour has led to the delay.

The match is expected to kick-off at 11:30am and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Article continues after advertisement



Police cricket team [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The cricket competition has also been postponed while boxing continues at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova.

Meanwhile, the main rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.