Stars to return for Drua

Iosefo Masi [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expected to be back to full strength this Saturday against the Blues in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says the likes of Eroni Sau and Frank Lomani are back training.

Iosefo Masi and Kalaveti Ravouvou who were rested last week should be in again.

Meli Derenalagi also trained today and is back to that level where he can be available for selection.

However, Byrne says Derenalagi may be fully fit for selection next week or even the week after.

The Drua hosts the Blues on Saturday at 2:05pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.