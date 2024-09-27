Springboks target title in Etzebeth's record game

[Source: BBC]

South Africa are aiming to win their first Rugby Championship since 2019 on Saturday when they face Argentina, who can also still win the title, in Nelspruit.

The Springboks are five points clear at the top of the table after failing to clinch the title last weekend following a one-point defeat by Argentina.

That result gave the second-placed Pumas an outside chance of winning their first ever championship, although victory or even a bonus point – achieved by scoring four tries or finishing within seven points of their opponents – will be enough for South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

However, if Argentina win the match with a bonus point and South Africa fail to pick up a bonus point, Felipe Contepomi’s side will triumph based on their two victories over Rassie Erasmus’ men.

The Pumas have also beaten New Zealand and Australia in this season’s competition.