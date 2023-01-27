Sorovi, Vudogo, Smith for Rebels against Drua

Three Fijians are part of the Melbourne Rebels squad that arrived in the country last night for the Shop n Save Super Rugby Pacific pre-season trial match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua tomorrow.

They include Australian-based Flying Fijians halfback Moses Sorovi, former Fiji Under-20 centre Ilikena Vudogo and former Saint Thomas and Marist Brothers High School student Angelo Smith.

Rebels head coach Kevin Foote says the three players will certainly pull some support from the crowd tomorrow.

“We are very grateful for the Fijians in our team. They all add wonderful things to our team and great characters as well so I’m sure that the crowd will be supporting them as well when they play for the Rebels.”

Foote adds this is also a good opportunity for their younger players to get some game time and experience before the start of the season.

Tomorrow’s pre-trial clash will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm.