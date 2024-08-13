Six debutants in Flying Fijians extended squad

Apisalome Vota and Epeli Momo will debut for the Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has announced six new players in his 30-member extended squad for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup.

The debutants are Naitasiri hooker Kavaia Tagivetaua, Adrea Cocagi, Vuate Karawalevu and Fijian Drua players – Mesake Vocevoce, Apisalome Vota and Epeli Momo.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face Manu Samoa in their first match on the 23rd of this month at 6pm.

You can catch the live broadcast of the match on the FBC Sports channel.