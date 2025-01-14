Serevi to coach Drua for Coral Coast 7s

Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi [File Photo]

Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi is honoured to be given the chance to coach a Fijian team after 15 years and what makes it even more special is he’ll be the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua mentor for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The current India 7s head coach says he’s excited about this opportunity and is committed to helping the team reach their full potential at the highly anticipated three-day tournament.

Serevi adds the abbreviated code is all about trying to create space, have a good defensive and attack system.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their main focus right now is their first game against the Seattle Barbarians from the USA.

“First I thank God about the opportunity and I want to thank coach Glen Jackson and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity after 15 years or maybe even 16 then I get to coach a Fijian team. I left Fiji but to be given the opportunity to coach the Fijian Drua at the Coral Coast this year for me it’s an honor and privilege.”

The 7s legend says he’s lost for words at the opportunity to be part of the coaching team.

He adds that he holds our Super Rugby franchise in high regard and is committed to giving his best to help the team.

Serevi will be assisted by Sam Speight.

Meanwhile, speaking to FBC Sports a year ago, Serevi said he would be over the moon to assist the 15s team if given the chance.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off this Thursday and runs until Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.