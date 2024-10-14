Serevi in stable condition

[Source: Rugby India/ Facebook]

India Rugby coach and Fiji 7s legend Waisale Serevi is currently admitted to Manipal Hospital in India after experiencing chest pain.

According to a medical report posted on Rugby India’s social media page, Serevi has been diagnosed with unstable angina.

The report also states that his coronary angiogram revealed minor coronary artery disease, but he is stable and is expected to be shifted out of the ICU tomorrow.