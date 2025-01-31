Serevi highlights family support as driving force

Asinate Serevi

For Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s lock Asinate Serevi, the unwavering support of family remains the backbone of the team’s journey, especially during challenging times.

While the cheers of fans grow louder when the team is winning, it is their families who stand by them no matter the outcome.

This encouragement fuels the players to push harder and strive for success.

“When we’re doing well, the fans show up in numbers. But when things don’t go our way, it’s just our families in the stands. Their support is what pushes us to become better individuals and a stronger team.”

Serevi also acknowledged the adjustments that come with being in a professional rugby setup, describing it as both a challenge and an opportunity for growth.

Looking ahead, Serevi is confident the team can translate their improved discipline and preparation into a successful season.

The Fijian Drua women’s side will look to avenge their last year’s grand final loss to the Waratahs when they meet on the 28th of next month in Sydney to kick off their 2025 Super W season.