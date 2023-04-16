Second loss for Super W champs

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Defending Super W champions the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua lost their second match going down 23-10 to Western Force.

The Drua played for 46 minutes with 14 players after Nunia Uluikadavu copped a red card in the 36th minute.

Fijiana Drua conceded 23 penalties in the match which proved to be their downfall.

Fullback Lavenia Tinai got over the tryline for the first try after a typical Fijian quick tap and a few offloads in the ninth minute.

The Force tied the game up through openside flanker Leah Miles after the Fijiana was reduced to 14 players when Uluikadavu copped a yellow card for a high tackle.

Martha Mataele extended the hosts lead when she dived over in the corner.

Tinai got her second in a similar build up to the first try with the tap and go that was started by Jade Coates followed by a strong carry by Sulita Waisega.

However, it was a big blow for the Fijians when Uluikadavu received her marching orders after her second yellow card for a high shot on the same player in the 34th minute.

Both sides hit the break locked at 10-all.

The Force camped in Fiji’s half for 15 minutes and only managed three points via a penalty as the Drua’s defense was solid.

The referee missed a knock on in the 18th minute which later led to a try two minutes later.

Indiscipline ruined the Drua’s campaign after another yellow card as they remained scoreless in the second spell.

The Drua will take on Reds next Sunday.