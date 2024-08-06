Schools have right for media ban says Muamua

Once again, the media ban by some schools during sports competitions has come to the forefront as the build up to the Vodafone Deans rugby competition.

Over the past few weeks, a handful of secondary schools competing in the Deans Trophy competition and Raluve Championship have refused to give interviews to media organizations in their preparations for the tournaments.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua says the decision of giving interviews to media organizations is entirely up to the school management.

Article continues after advertisement

Muamua says the school and the team management reserved the right whether to give interviews to any media organization.

“It depends on the head of school and the team management, that is why we have organized a media broadcast on Thursday where we have invited all team captains and the team management to come forward for the launch, the final series launch at the HFC Bank Stadium.”

This is an issue that has prevalent in school sports in Fiji with most schools doing the same during the Fiji Finals.

Meanwhile, the national quarter-finals for the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition and Weetbix Raluve Championships will be held this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the games LIVE on FBC Sports.