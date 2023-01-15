Sawailau scores, Perpignan falls to Warriors

Former Queen Victoria School student Edward Sawailau scored a try for Perpignan but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Glasgow Warriors in the European Challenge Cup.

Glasgow Warriors won 40-26 to book a place in the last 16.

Warriors had secured a bonus point by half-time following tries by Sam Johnson, Richie Gray, Stafford McDowall and Johnny Matthews.

Article continues after advertisement

Perpignan had crossed through Sawailau and Nino Seguela.

The hosts’ Matteo Rodor and Posolo Tuilagi and Glasgow’s Ollie Smith and Josh McKay added second-half tries.

In other matches, Bristol Bears thrashed Zebre 34-11.

In the Heineken Champions Cup, Vodacom Bulls beat Exeter 39-28 and La Rochelle edged Ulster 7-3.