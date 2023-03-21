Sau to miss Highlanders clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be without winger Eroni Sau in the Shop N Save Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders this weekend.

Sau was taken off the field after a head-on tackle by Reds’ Feao Fotuaika in the 55th minute.

The tackle was overlooked by the match official.

Byrne says in accordance to World Rugby’s HIA protocols, Sau will be out for 12 days.

“He’s a tough man and he doesn’t get knocked out for nothing. It was disappointing so that means he is out now for 12 days. HIA is here to stay and so it should be, we’ve got to look after our players and I like to think if we lose a player to HIA, it’s worth to look at why.”

The head coach says Sau will be assessed and closely monitored in the coming days.

This means Byrne will have to make some decisions on who fills in the position at the wing.

Frank Lomani who was on kicking duties was rotated to the left wing in place of Sau.

The Drua meets the Highlanders on Saturday at 3.35pm in Dunedin and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.