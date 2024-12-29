Saints thrash Newcastle to end losing run

[Source: BBC]

Northampton Saints ended a run of three straight Premiership defeats as they hammered Newcastle Falcons 61-0 at the Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Falcons were all at sea as Trevor Davison’s brace and tries from Alex Coles and Alex Mitchell secured the try bonus point in just 15 minutes.

Josh Kemeny and Tommy Freeman pushed the lead out to 40-0 at half-time as Newcastle’s hopes of ending a 26-month winless away run were sunk without trace.

Tom Pearson added two quick tries after the break before Rory Hutchinson’s last-gasp score heaped more misery on the scoreless visitors.