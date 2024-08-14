Rugby referees partake in certificate three course

Local and regional rugby referees have the opportunity to upgrade their certifications as they participate in the World Rugby Match Officials – Level 3 Course in Suva.
Trainer Talemo Waqa expresses gratitude at conducting this course after a hiatus of four to five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waqa says the course began last week with a refresher training for those holding Level 2 certifications.
[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]
He adds that continuous learning and evolution are crucial for referees, as this contributes to the overall growth and enhancement of rugby.
