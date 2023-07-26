RKS U-18 to focus on Nationals

Last year’s Eastern Zone Deans U-18 champion will need to upgrade their performance to book a spot in the National Deans semi-final.

RKS Manager, Eta Vakalutugone says RKS made some poor decisions in the Eastern Zone U-18 Deans semi-final this year and committed a lot of handling errors which created some momentum shift for the Lelean side.

Vakalutugone adds the Delainakaikai side will work on the areas of concern and return for a comeback at the Deans national quarterfinals.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll go back home to do our homework and try to do our best because of the national quarterfinals that is coming up in two weeks.”



RKS Manager, Eta Vakalutugone.

The Lodoni side won the play-off against Tailevu North College in this year’s Eastern Zone Deans U-18 final.

RKS is through to the national Deans quarterfinals alongside QVS and LMS.

They will face Marist Brothers High School.