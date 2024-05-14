Ravai looks forward to Drua clash

Flying Fijians and Queensland Reds prop Peni Ravai

Flying Fijians and Queensland Reds prop Peni Ravai is enjoying some valuable game time in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The past three weeks have been quite exciting for the Tailevu man after he featured in games with the Hurricanes, Crusaders and last weekend against the Rebels.

He started in their win over the Crusaders and came off the bench against Hurricanes and Rebels.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports, Ravai says he’s looking forward to their clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this weekend.

“Can’t wait to go back there this year, last year we lost so can’t wait to play back at home, don’t know whether this will be my last season but let’s see how it goes.”

Ravai is also thankful to be playing in the Reds front row with former Fiji under 20 prop Alex Hodgeman.

The Drua hosts the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday at 2:05pm.