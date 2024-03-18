Rauluni to work on few areas ahead of the Tah’s clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s head coach has identified areas that they need to focus on as they regroup for their upcoming match against the NSW Waratahs this weekend.

Mosese Rauluni says that decision making in the field is something that the players are struggling with.

He emphasizes that it is important to make the right choices during crucial moments.

“Big thing we have to do is look at the field position where we play and play that game right and get our kickers kick it down field.”

Rauluni has given credit to the defenders for doing a great job however he has also reiterated that they still need to work on their some areas.

The Fijian Drua Women’s team is set to face the NSW Waratah this Saturday at 3:35pm in a double header at Churchill Park in Lautoka.