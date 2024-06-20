Rauluni tests combinations

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Building combinations is vital for Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Mosese Rauluni.

The national side will play its second Test against Japan in Lautoka today.

Rauluni says it’s important to get wins as they not only look ahead to the World Cup next year but the World XV 3 in the United Arab Emirates in September.

The 2007 Flying Fijians Rugby World captain says this is one of the reasons he made many changes for today’s match from the team that lost to Japan at the HFC Bank Stadium last Friday.

One of the player that’s made the cut is Ema Adivitaloga who has been performing consistently in the ANZ Marama Championship.

Adivitaloga represented Fiji at the 2022 World Cup and was also part of the Drua team that won its first Super W title.

He also says they have to be on song and try to beat Japan at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Fiji plays Japan at 6pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.