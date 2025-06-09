Ratu Navula U19 braces for Tailevu North

Ratu Navula College may be confident in their abilities, but they are not underestimating Tailevu North College as the two prepare to face off in the Vodafone Deans Trophy under-19 semi-finals in Suva this weekend.

Tailevu North came out as the number one team from the Eastern Zone and Ratu Navula is expecting a hard-fought battle when they meet on Saturday.

With a mix of excitement and nerves in the camp, the Ratu Navula players are ready to step onto the field and give their all in pursuit of a spot in the final.

“They’ve proved themselves all these years, and Ratu Navula is coming in with a lot of respect for Tailevu North, and we are just going to do our best for this game.”

Ratu Navula secured their semi-final berth with a 30-24 win over Ratu Simione Matanitobua College in the quarter-finals, while Tailevu North edged past Naitasiri Secondary School 18-17 in a closely contested match.

The semi-final clash kicks off at 4:10pm on Saturday at Buckhurst Park in Suva.

