Rasta returns to Fiji for Coral Coast 7s

[Rasta Rasivhenge - The Daily Voice]

Renowned international rugby referee, Rasta Rasivhenge returns to the country next week for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says Rasivhenge will not be taking up the whistle, but will instead be playing a key role as an ambassador for the tournament.

Whyte adds the famous South African official will also be lending his voice and refereeing insights to the commentary team throughout the three-day competition.

Rasivenghe has had a stellar career as a rugby official, from the HSBC World Sevens Series, Super Rugby, Test rugby, Top 14, PRO14 and the Vodacom United Rugby Championship to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park.