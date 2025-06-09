Rassie warns against those betting for ABs against Wallabies at RWC

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has issued a warning against those backing the All Blacks to beat Australia in their Pool A clash at the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Despite New Zealand’s 11-match winning streak over the Wallabies and their higher world ranking, Erasmus says history proves that home-ground advantage can tilt the biggest battles.

He says he thinks people underestimate the power of a home nation, and reminded fans of South Africa’s shock 1995 triumph and France’s surge in 2023.

He adds that it is a big judgment call to just say the All Blacks are going through.

Australia will host New Zealand in what is already being billed as the most anticipated pool match of the tournament.

With travel demands, jet lag management and tight turnarounds all magnified in a World Cup, Erasmus believes the Wallabies will be far from easy beats.

Erasmus, whose Springboks could face the Pool A winner in the quarter-finals, says both southern giants will face a tough path.

“Playing the host in their pool, New Zealand’s going to have a tough time, as we will, to get to that game against us.”

