Rabitu promises to get better

Isikeli Rabitu

Fullback Isikeli Rabitu says he is working hard this week to improve his performance in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the franchise last week in the 34-10 defeat to the Blues and says it was a surreal experience to play alongside and against players he grew up watching on television.

The Naila villager from Bau, Tailevu says he had a tough time adjusting to the fullback position in the absence of the injured Ilaisa Droasese, but promises to get better with each game.

“Since I joined the Drua last year, I never thought I would get the opportunity to play at fullback so I was surprised and happy to be selected last week and now I just need to get more game time in the position because I enjoyed it and I know I can get better.”

Rabitu says he is working on improving his ball-handling and kicking game, as the Drua prepare for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Moana Pasifika this weekend.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6 pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm tomorrow while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.