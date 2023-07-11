Punjas announce deal with FRU

Punjas has unveiled a sponsorship agreement with the Fiji Rugby Union.

The deal grants Punjas the naming rights sponsorship for the highly anticipated Punjas Pacific Battle 2023, featuring the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Tonga in an exciting test match.

The company’s support extends further to the Vodafone Fijiana versus New Zealand Women’s A team match in September.

Chief Marketing Officer Gopal Jadhav says the partnership exemplifies Punjas’ commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting the sporting community.

Jadhav says the sponsorship deal highlights the company’s long-standing support for the sporting realm.

Although the exact financial details of the agreement remain undisclosed, the Punjas Pacific Battle 2023 stands as a testament to Punjas’ unwavering dedication to the sport and its stakeholders.