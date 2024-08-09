President encourages young athletes to balance sports and school

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Under 16 girls’ rugby team from Labasa Sangam College had the honor of presenting their i-Sevusevu to the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere ahead of their big match today at the Fiji Secondary School Raluve Competition.

The President warmly welcomed the team to the State House, appreciating the respect they showed with their gesture.

Speaking to the young athletes, President Katonivere emphasized the importance of balancing sports with their schoolwork.

He reminds them that while sports can be a passion, education should not be neglected.

“Sports isn’t the only career path. You must balance your athletic dreams with your studies. Never think that being from a rural area will stop you from reaching your goals.”

He encouraged the girls to set clear goals and to always aim for excellence.

“Remember, the key to success is to listen to your parents and have faith in whatever you do.”

The President also reminded them to enjoy their match and to always listen to their coaches and teachers.

The team was also given a special tour of the State House, making the day even more memorable.

The side will play at 8.30am against Lelean Memorial School.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.