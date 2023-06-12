Pre-season games in the North for Skipper champs

Skipper Cup defending champion, Nadi dominated in the pre-season matches against Cakaudrove and Macuata at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu over the weekend.

The pre-season matches were hosted by the Cakaudrove Rugby Union.

Nadi defeated Cakaudrove 26-0 and 12-0 in two matches, it drew 10-all with Macuata.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match, Macuata defeated Cakaudrove 7-0.

The jetsetters manager, Epeli Qoro says the pre-season matches gave their players exposure, which also boosted their morale as they anticipate the 2023 Skipper Cup competition.

Qoro says they have some new talent and are prepared for the upcoming campaign.

“Nadi is well prepared for the 2023 Skipper Cup competition. We cannot wait for the competition to start, even though there is only one round in this year’s competition – we are prepared for the new season. This year, our aim is to defend and retain the title of the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Trophy. So, time will tell … as Nadi will walk the talk out in the field.”

Qoro says they do not underestimate any team but hope for the best this year.

He acknowledges Cakaudrove and Macuata Rugby Unions’ participation in the pre-season games, which has provided them with an experience of contest in the first division of provincial competition in the country.

Nadi faces Yasawa in their first match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.