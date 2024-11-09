Police successfully defends Sukuna Bowl title

The Shop N Save Police Blues reclaimed their Ratu Sukuna Bowl title in dramatic fashion, edging out the Army 20-19 in a thrilling showdown this afternoon.

The victory capped off an unforgettable week of competition in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, showcasing fierce rivalry and unwavering determination from both sides.

Police entered the second half with a solid 10-6 lead, setting the stage for their determined push to secure yet another Sukuna Bowl title.

Their early advantage provided a crucial buffer in this fiercely contested battle.

The intense match continued until the final minutes when Army nearly equalized with Police, but a missed conversion proved too costly for the Delainabua side.

The Police concluded the week-long competition with victories in Cricket, Soccer, Boxing, Volleyball, and Development.