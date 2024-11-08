Police ready to defend Sukuna Bowl

Defending Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl champs, Police, is all set to retain their title according to President of Police Rugby, Assistant Commissioner, Mesake Waqa.

ACP Waqa believes the team is ready to defend the prestigious tanoa for their families, supporters, and all past serving members and their families who have been part of the organizations’ proud 150-year legacy.

He says the team is focused on the task ahead of them tomorrow guided by the Acting Commissioner of Police’s direction to win and bring the Tanoa back to Nasova.

However, ACP Waqa knows that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces will be equally determined to win tomorrow as no team trains to lose, and Police have been reminded to remain compose and focus as discipline will win the game tomorrow.

Police takes on Army at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

At 9am, the two Forces clash in rugby league and games will air live on FBC Sports.