Players urged to have fun

“Just go out there and have fun.”

These were the words of Devo Babas coach Bill Ratute to his players before they defeated Dominion Brothers in the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s final on Saturday.

The side managed to secure a 10-5 win, lifting the Marist 7s title for the sixth time.

Ratute says the players had already put in the hard work over the past few months, all they could do was their best, and have fun while playing.

“One thing I said to the boys was, this was during halftime, go out there and enjoy your rugby. That’s all you can do now, just enjoy your rugby.”

He also thanked all their fans and supporters for coming out in numbers, filling the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Devo Babas was also announced the winner of the Fiji Bitter 7s Series, walking away with a $20,000 prize money.

