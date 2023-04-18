Players still adjusting to travelling

The challenges of international travel are well known, and for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team, it’s still a tough road for many players.

Coach Mick Byrne says they’re still adjusting to the long journeys, time changes, and jet lag, all of which take a toll on them.

He says this is particularly because it’s their first year of moving in and out of the country for away games.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys are getting used to it but it does take a bit out of you and you’ve got to manage your week. There’s a lot of issues around travel and managing your week and being refreshed to keep going. So, our staff have been doing a great job in making sure that happens. But there are some challenges that go with our first year of travel.”

Byrne says despite the challenges, the Drua players are staying positive and focused on the task at hand.

He says with away games, they lose a day just for traveling which means they must adjust their training and preparation schedules to make up for lost time.

The Drua are currently 8th in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings.

They face the Chiefs this Friday in New Zealand at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.