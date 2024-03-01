Perenara expected to feature for Hurricanes soon

[Source: 1News]

Hurricanes halfback, TJ Perenara is expected to feature for the side in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific soon.

TJ Perenara ruptured his Achilles while playing for the All Blacks last year and is nearing to return despite not being named in the match day squad against Reds this weekend.

The 32-year-old hasn’t been in action in Super Rugby since 2022.

Hurricanes is set to face Reds at 5:30pm on Sunday while Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm.

In other round two games, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7pm tonight while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

Tomorrow, our Fijian Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at 6pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round while the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.